A lot at stake for Pirates, SuperSport United

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are fighting different battles in the Absa Premiership, making their clash tomorrow one of the most important games of the campaign.

Neither side can afford a slip-up tomorrow at Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm) as they battle in a match that will be watched with keen interest at both ends of the table.

Pirates trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by four points and the Buccaneers aim to close the gap on the Brazilians.

For 14th-placed SuperSport, a win would boost their survival hopes. Matsatsantsa are only three points off the relegation zone. If Ajax Cape Town beat Bidvest Wits in another match tomorrow and SuperSport lose, the Tshwane-based side will drop to position 15, meaning relegation could well be a possibility in the next few weeks.

While he downplayed their chances of catching Sundowns, Pirates' seasoned-campaigner Happy Jele admitted they could not afford to drop points.

"We are not playing to win the league but we are aiming to improve from last season. This game against SuperSport is very important to us because we want to finish the season on a good note," Jele told Sowetan yesterday.

"This is the most crucial stage of the season for every team. We cannot underestimate SuperSport because of their league position. They are a good side with quality players. This game will be exciting."

Jele made his 200th appearance for the Soweto giants in their 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium last week. The lad from Middelburg, Mpumalanga said: "I was very happy to achieve that. I wish I could stay injury free and keep on playing. I always want to contribute to the team's objectives."

SuperSport rested most of their key players by leaving them behind for their CAF Confederation Cup elimination first leg match away to Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia at the weekend.

Meanwhile, after accumulating 19 points in their last eight matches, the PSL yesterday confirmed Pirates are the Q3 winners, their first Q-Innovation triumph since its inception in 2012.