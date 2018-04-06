Majoro aims higher for Wits' CAF safari

Bidvest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro believes his team has found the right formula to secure their first group stage qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Majoro aims to inspire the university outfit to the exclusive phase of the tournament after multiple failed attempts.

The 31-year-old was part of the 2015 Orlando Pirates side that lost the cup final to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia with a 2-1 goal aggregate .

After losing the preliminary round of the Champions League to Club Desportivo de Agosto (Angola) in a penalty shootout two weeks ago, they have dropped down to the Confederation Cup.

They will take on Nigerian giants Enyimba in the first-leg at the Bidvest Stadium tonight (8pm). "If you look at how we exited the Champions League you will see that we are not that far off," Majoro said.

"We just needed a bit of luck in some instances. It's not that we don't take it seriously, we always want to win each game."

Should they fail to advance, it will be the third consecutive season that they are knocked out before entering the business-end of the competition.

The fact that, as defending champions of the Absa Premiership, they have struggled at the first hurdle in CAF competition, is a poor reflection of SA football.

In recent years only Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United have reached the group stages of CAF competitions.

For the league that is considered among the best on the continent, local clubs have consistently battled to make an impact.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward says the experiences of SA clubs in Africa will be a benefit to all.

"The standard of the PSL will grow every year. It's only a matter of time until we have a handful of teams reaching the knockout stages."

SuperSport, meanwhile, travel to Gor Mahia of Kenya, whom they face on Sunday (2pm SA time). The second legs of the CAF Confed Cup takes place on April 17/18.