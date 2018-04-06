Chiefs' reliance on set-plays 'no issue'

Siphiwe Tshabalala does not see Kaizer Chiefs' overdependence on set-piece goals as a weakness but rather feels it's a positive trait that demonstrates their ability to grind out results.

Chiefs have scored 14 goals from 13 games in all competitions this year, with eight of those goals coming from open play while six came from set-pieces.

For the umpteenth time, Amakhosi failed to score from open play and relied on a corner kick in their 1-0 win over Free State Stars in midweek, just like they did in their win over Baroka last week in the Nedbank Cup.

But Tshabalala, who has provided assists in Chiefs' past two games, which they won

1-0, feels it's a good attribute to have as they hope for a miracle to win the league title.

"If the goals are not coming from open play, you have to resort to set play and make sure you are deadly," Tshabalala said.

"We do create chances in open play but do not convert them. You need to keep going and grind out the results, sometimes you get that one chance and need to utilise it.

"It happens that you have a good run and then all of a sudden the goals are not coming. It's just that we do not convert but it will come and in the last games we will get something positive."

With 39 points, the Glamour Boys are seven points behind leaders Sundowns, who have 46. That leaves them with a long shot at the championship.

Chiefs remain the most goal-shy team in the top eight, with only 21 goals from 25 games. They next face Chippa United, who lost 2-0 against Sundowns, at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

"We will take the positives and confidence [into the game] against Chippa to get another three points. They will come wounded but will want to redeem themselves. It's always a tough encounter when we play Chippa."

The 33-year-old says the demands of the fans are not complicated.

"The message is clear and simple. They say 'we want to win trophies' and [we can] put smiles on their faces by winning at least one."