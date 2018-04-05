Maritzburg United have put the “not for sale” signs up on their talented batch of young players‚ at least inside South Africa.

United coach Fadlu Davids said he has received the backing of his chairman‚ Farouk Kadodia‚ on that score.

Maritzburg have been the surprise package of the 2017-18 season.

Playing high intensity‚ high movement‚ high impact football under the Premier Soccer League (PSL)’s youngest coach at 36‚ a squad with an average of 23.3 sit in third place with five games left in the Absa Premiership.

Many of their young stars such as Lebogang Maboe‚ Fortune Makaringe‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bandile Shandu will be targets of bigger clubs.

Davids‚ asked how he can improve a team that has punched above its weight next campaign‚ said keeping a squad together who will be a season older and more experienced in 2018-19 will be the key.

“Look it’s about improving the individual players‚” Davids said after his team lost 2-1 against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium this week.

“That’s the most important thing‚ and if you look at our playing style we had at the beginning of the season it’s quite different to what it is now. So the team is always improving and growing.

“Yes‚ you sometimes want to go to the market. But because we’re so specific in our certain tactical elements that we want it’s very difficult to recruit the perfect player to come in and immediately make the impact.

“That’s why we see these younger players‚ like (defender) Rushine de Reuck‚ who’s been with us now for eight or nine months‚ Motsie Matima’s been with us the same‚ and they’re beginning to understand the concept of tactical flexibility we want.

“My main thing is‚ and the chairman has got it‚ that nobody will leave at the end of the season unless it’s a European offer. But no-one locally for Ndlovu‚ Maboe‚ all these guys who are on the market of these clubs.

“So that’s a good thing and that’s what really makes me excited for next season‚ to be able to improve this team and take it to the next level.”

Pressed further‚ and asked for confirmation that no amount of money will pry those players away‚ Davids replied: “No‚ no. Locally definitely not.

“I have had discussions with these players individually in meetings. They agree. They have the ambition to go to Europe and it’s our job as a club to help them get there.”

Maritzburg meet Cape Town City at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night‚ Baroka FC away on Sunday‚ April 16‚ then have their Nedbank Cup semifinal at home to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday‚ April 21.