Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs fans tell Shabba – ‘We want trophies’

By Marc Strydom - 05 April 2018 - 16:08
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup, Quarter Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans tell Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ when he encounters‚ that they “want trophies”‚ the veteran Amakhosi star said on Thursday.

Tshabalala was asked whet Amakhosi fans say to him when they meet him in the street‚ as currently the Soweto giants battle to prevent a third season without silverware.

Speaking at Chiefs Naturena headquarters on the day after their four minutes and 30 seconds into injury time escape against Free State Stars at Goble Park on Wednesday night‚ Tshabalala said: “I think their message is clear and simple – ‘We want trophies. We want to win games‚ and just put smiles on our faces and at least win us one this season’.

The 33-year-old midfield star said Chiefs will take wins any way they can at this death end of the season‚ even ín the manner of the Absa Premiership victory earned by Teenage Hadebe’s dying-seconds header of Tshabalala’s free-kick in Bethlehem‚ making the final score 1-0 against Stars.

“The most important thing is to win. Sometimes it will come easy‚ other times‚ like last night‚ you have to grind and you get that chance in the 94th minute and win‚” Bafana Bafana’s 2010 World Cup star Tshabalala said.

“I think there were times in 2012-13 and 2015-14 (Chiefs' league and cup double-winning seasons) where we won the league and were winning games 1-0‚ 2-1.

“Now that it’s the final hurdle (this season)‚ it’s tough. There are teams fighting to be in the top three‚ fighting for league honours‚ others for the top eight or to avoid relegation.

“So it’s tough. So we’ll take any win.”

Chiefs battled their way back up to third place in the PSL with their last-gasp win.

At six points behind second-placed Pirates and seven from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have played a game less‚ Amakhosi remain firm outsiders in the league title race.

Their best chance of ending their trophyless spell is in the Nedbank Cup‚ where Chiefs meet Stars again in their semifinal at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday‚ April 21.

