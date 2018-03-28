Chiefs could land Serbian

Township Rollers' Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic says he's a man who works for money and if Kaizer Chiefs or Free State Stars come knocking, he would entertain their offers.

Rumour has it that Chiefs are tracking the Serbian to replace Steve Komphela at the end of the season.

A source in Botswana, where Rollers are based, told Sowetan that Kavazovic has had offers from SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL).

"He mentioned he has offers in the PSL, but could not reveal [which teams]. We were even told by his assistant [Dragojlo Stanojlovic], and he stated that the guy has big offers in the PSL," said a source who is privy to the goings on at the Gaborone-based club.

Kavazovic, 42, denied the claims when we put a call through to him, but admitted that he is ready to pack his bags if a good offer comes his way.

"It's just rumours and I'm just finding out from the papers. No club from South Africa has contacted me and that's all I'm willing to say," he responded.

"[But] if someone calls and offers conditions that can satisfy my family and me, we are ready to go, why not? I'm a professional and I'm working for money," added Kavazovic, who decided to keep the name of his agent a secret.

Kavazovic, who has a Uefa A-licence, is in the spotlight after helping Rollers become the first team from Botswana to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League. The Blues are in Group A alongside Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Uganda's Kampala Capital City Authority and Esperance of Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Rollers boss Jagdish Shah told us that Kavazovic has not told him of any interest in him.

"Everybody is talking about [the South African clubs] being after him," Shah said.

"We have not been approached, but my principle is very simple: everybody has a right to progress in life and I cannot be a hindrance to that, whether it's a player, coach, assistant or anybody," Shah added.

Chiefs didn't respond to our inquiry about their alleged interest in Kavazovic, whose contract with Rollers expires in June next year.

Free State Stars are also in the picture because if they lose their coach Luc Eymael to Chiefs, Kavazovic is reportedly expected to be the replacement at the Bethlehem-based club.

Ea Lla Koto general manager Rantsi Mokoena also dismissed the speculation. "How can I be looking for a coach when we are number four on the log? There is no such," Mokoena said.