Steve Komphela leads coaches' sack race

With only a few games to spare in the Absa Premiership, some coaches are already planning on how to improve next season. But others are stuck in uncertainty as they are unlikely to return for their respective clubs in the new campaign.

Steve Komphela heads the list of coaches expected to vacate their positions; his contract with Kaizer Chiefs will expire at the end of the season and his failure to win silverware in the last two seasons has jeopardised his chances of staying beyond his three-year contract.

Amakhosi still have a chance to win the Nedbank Cup as they are in the quarterfinals where they face Baroka this weekend. But, by the look of things, even winning the competition won't sway the club to offer Komphela a new deal.

Though he has impressed and defied odds by transforming Free State Stars from relegation candidates to ones of the league's pacesetters, Luc Eymael is also doubtful to be in the dugout for the Bethlehem-based side next season.

The Belgian mentor signed a two-year-deal with Stars last August but has since attracted interest from big guns, with Chiefs rumoured to be among them.

Numerous coaches' fate depends on results. The likes of Ajax Cape Town's Muhsin Ertugral and Bernard Molekwa of Polokwane City might return next season if they managed to swim out of troubled relegation waters their clubs are currently in.

Other coaches whose destiny will be decided by performances are Cavin Johnson of AmaZulu and Golden Arrows' Clinton Larsen. Johnson's mandate was to save Usuthu from the chop while Larsen's aim is to finish in the top eight. If the KZN clubs stumble, the coaches might be in danger of losing their jobs.

There are currently two caretaker coaches in the PSL, SuperSport United's Kaitano Tembo and MacDonald Makhubedu of Baroka. The management of both clubs have hinted they will consider the duo for a permanent appointment.

It is too close to call if the two will be here next season but the results, again, might be the factor in determining their future.

Chippa United's Vladislav Heric is also in danger of not returning next season. His contract expires at the end of the season but it has a renewal option. However, with a trigger-happy club owner in Chippa Mpengesi, anything is possible.

Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns alongside Maritzburg United's Fadlu Davids and Orlando Pirates' Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic are expected to stay in charge.

Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits and his student Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City are also anticipated to remain at their clubs while Bloemfontein Celtic's Veselin Jelusic also looks safe, after his first season in SA, in which he guided them to the Telkom Knockout final.