Ryan Moon is the key

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Kenny Niemach believes the team has enough firepower to have a strong finish to their season.

Niemach, who was in the Chiefs 2001 Operation Vat Alles squad, rates Amakhosi's current strikers Leonardo Castro, Gustavo Paez, Ryan Moon and Dumisani Zuma among the best in the league.

This despite the fact that their top scorer Moon only has five goals, while Castro joined the club only in January and to be fair, Zuma has struggled with injuries.

Niemach said Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela needed to find a combination which will best suit the team with the Nedbank Cup their realistic target in a bid to avoid finishing their third season in a row without a trophy.

"I think if he [Komphela] can find a combination between the two strikers with Castro the one holding the ball up, Moon can run off him," Niemach observed.

Niemach believes that with some good supply the duo can get Chiefs the goals.

"I don't think the issues are with the strikers, I think they have forwards who are capable of scoring goals and they need to give them the opportunity to score goals," he said.

"He has some of the best strikers in the league. The issue is the transition between defence and attack.

"I think their combination [Castro and Moon] can work because Moon is quite good and he has showed that he has the ability to put the ball in the back of the net."