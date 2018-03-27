Platinum Stars to get R10k for a win

The big question at Platinum Stars is whether the players will up their game now that a new bonus structure has been introduced.

Dikwena, who are captained by Vuyo Mere, are fighting for their lives at the basement of the log and are seven points adrift of 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town with six matches remaining.

Sowetan can confirm that the players will receive R10 000 for a win, R5 000 for a draw and nothing for losing a match.

Stars coach Roger de Sa, who's also part of the consortium that bought the club recently, told the Sowetan yesterday that he believes the players are responding well to the new development.

"I'm a believer that players will play for a bonus, because it adds to their lifestyle [financially]. So look, the club didn't have a bonus structure before and at least now there is something, said De Sa.

"We have to try anything, just reward them for good performances and results.

"It's exactly what it is; if you do well you get a bonus and if you don't do well, you don't get a bonus."

The former Orlando Pirates mentor reckons this will create competition in the squad, because only players who make the 18-man squad will be eligible for bonuses.

"If you are in the team or not, you [still] get your salary. I think you want to create a bit of competition and an incentive.

"If you are not in the team, you stay at home and party all weekend. If you are in the team you go away and play, but at least now if you go and play, you come back with something."

De Sa has been in the coaching scene for almost two decades and was once relegated with Bidvest Wits in 2005. However, he remains hopeful that Stars can evade the dreaded relegation axe and keep their PSL status.

"We've had a lot of games where we should have won and we didn't. All we have to do is continue to play well."