Derby inquiry: Stadium boss stands his ground

Stadium Management SA (SMSA) is standing its ground as far as opposing the ministerial committee inquiry into FNB Stadium stampede that led to the deaths of two fans eight months ago.

SMSA was expected to be among key witnesses before the inquiry that was to be chaired by retired Judge Ronald Pillay.

It was envisaged that the hearings would commence early this month, but such event failed to take off after it emerged the SMSA had hauled the sports ministry before the courts, arguing that the committee was unlawful and should be nullified.

SMSA chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar told Sowetan yesterday that an ongoing police investigation into the July 29 disaster should "take precedence over any other inquiry".

"Two investigations are happening now; the police are investigating a criminal case, which has been ongoing after the stampede and this is taking precedent over any other inquiry," Grobbelaar retorted.

"The then minister Thulas Nxesi called an inquiry and we welcomed it. The only aspect we are challenging is the timing. We can't have parallel investigations - that's the long and short of it," he added.

Asked if SMSA was still going ahead with their court challenge that they lodged with the North Gauteng High Court in December, Grobbelaar said: "We are still waiting for the master of the court to get back to us."

The Department of Sport's chief director of communication Mickey Modisane referred Sowetan to the statement his office issued on Friday. In the brief media release, the department vowed "to review other available legal instruments and to vigorously pursue the matter further through other law enforcement agencies".

The department cited a "the lack of co-operation necessary to execute the mandate of such a [ministerial committee of] inquiry by key role players".

"There has been active opposition on this one [and] the department found it necessary to withdraw the current notice and to ensure that the interests of justice for the families of the deceased are served, as well as to ensure that the relevant laws of the republic are respected and observed," read the statement.

Grobbelaar said he was not aware of this notice and would not comment on it.

The families of the deceased told Sowetan sister paper, Sunday World, that they were in the dark over the developments.