Bafana's young guns make it happen

It's mission accomplished for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter after succeeding with his balancing act of learning and winning at the same time in Zambia.

The Briton took a relatively young team to the Four Nations tournament that ended at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia, at the weekend.

"I'm delighted with the way the young players have performed," Baxter reflected on the trip.

"You know we had a couple of kids playing from the start [against Zambia] and we were under a lot of pressure in the second half. It would have been easy for me to take off [a youngster] and call on Dean Furman," said the mentor in reference to the likes of Teboho Mokoena (20) and Siphesihle Ndlovu (21).

"Going forward, we have to try and give them international experience," Baxter added.

In the first match, Bafana beat Angola 6-5 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 in regulation time on Wednesday. Lebo Mothiba scored for Bafana on that occasion.

The France-based striker was also on the scoresheet in the decider as Bafana beat the hosts 2-0 on Saturday. Percy Tau scored the other goal.

Baxter briefed the media recently about starting on a new page after failing to qualify for this year's World Cup.

His squad had some youngsters in it resulting in the average age dropping to 25 compared to 28.

The 64-year-old coach has emphasised the need for the country to give the youngsters an opportunity, but what the move has also done is to expand his pool of players.

Baxter will be encouraged now that Mothiba, 22, has the potential to provide another option in attack and increase the level of competition ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, kicking off later this year.

Bafana will play Libya in an Afcon qualifier at home in September before facing the Seychelles away the following month.