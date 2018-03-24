Baxter fielded a largely inexperienced side against Angola in the semifinal on Wednesday where he gave opportunities to the likes of Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits‚ Phakamani Mahlambi of Egyptian side Al Ahly and Lebogang Mothiba of Lille in Ligue 1 in France.

“It will be a completely new team from the one that played against Angola in the semis. We will go through technical planning but we don’t have enough time for preparations‚” Baxter said on Friday‚ praising the team that beat Angola on penalties for the manner in which they followed instructions.

“The lads took everything on board quickly in the last game‚ the performance was good and I am hoping for more of the same against Zambia.

“We will approach the match the way we did with Angola‚ we don’t want to charge forward and be caught on the counterattack.”

Baxter‚ who was under pressure after Bafana last failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia in June and July‚ said to beat Zambia in front of their own passionate supporters South Africa would need to play the correct way by dominating possession.

“If we play the correct way there will be opportunities for transition and we will have the ball and be good with it.

We work with a 4-3-3 formation where we will do a lot of work with the full-backs to support the midfield and help to get forward on the sides.

“They boys have been good on that‚ and if the whole squad turns in a good performance we will have 50% out of the way and that would have been a very good trip.”

Baxter watched the other semifinal between Zimbabwe and Zambia on Wednesday‚ won on penalties by the hosts after a 2-2 full-time score‚ and is expecting to face a team that he said are athletic and explosive in the final third.

“It was a close game between Zimbabwe and Zambia with two different teams‚” the coach said.

“Zambia were athletic‚ explosive on the front foot and organisationally they have the desire to go forward. Zimbabwe played with a back five and they did not go far ahead too much.

“I felt Zimbabwe could have killed the game off but the Zambians kept on coming with a late goal and they won on penalties.”