Baxter lauds youngsters in Bafana win

Bafana Bafana head coach, Stuart Baxter heaped praise on his charges for putting up a brave showing against Angola yesterday.

South Africa reversed a 1-0 deficit to level matters and win the match 6-5 on penalties to secure a place in the final of the four nations tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Zambia.

Angola had put Bafana under pressure in the opening minutes but didn't do much to trouble the SA rearguard.

Bidvest Wits keeper, Darren Keet was called to action as early as the 7th minute after a stinging shot by Djalma Campos made its way through a crowd of players.

Minutes later, South African eventually found their rhythm and got into their usual passing game with Bongani Zungu and Aubrey Modiba pulling the strings in midfield. From then on it was Bafana who raided the Angolan defence with Phakamani Mahlambi a thorn.

A lapse in concentration in the 31st minute resulted in South Africa being punished by Campos following a casual pass by Buhle Mkhwanazi.

However, Stuart Baxter's men came out firing in the second stanza and quickly levelled matters through debutant Lebogang Mothiba with a cheeky back heel.

Said Baxter: "We started off a bit slow in the opening minutes and they really came at us. We eventually gained control of the game with the younger players gaining more confidence. It was a great performance and we are looking forward to the final."

The hosts will meet Bafana in the final on Sunday.