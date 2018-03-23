Stuart Baxter has said he is hoping for positive signs from the youngsters and the leaders in his Bafana Bafana squad doing duty at a friendly four nations tournament in Zambia that has not been the best organised.

Bafana beat Angola 6-5 on penalties after fighting back from a goal down for a 1-1 full-time draw in their opening game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday to reach Saturday’s final (kickoff: 6pm) against the hosts at the same venue.

That game was brought forward by a day from Thursday‚ meaning both Bafana and Angola had just one day’s training before meeting each other.

The final‚ too‚ was brought forward from Sunday to Saturday.

In such an environment‚ Bafana coach Baxter must use this Fifa international date opportunity as the final preparation‚ apart from a Cosafa Cup tournament in Botswana in June‚ as preparation for the resumption of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

“It was short notice and it was sort of on-off‚ and the danger is there that you don’t get enough time to make proper preparations‚” Baxter said of the four nations.

“And I have to say the preparations have been compromised because of that.

“But we still only have this one as preparation for Afcon. We have the Cosafa tournament‚ but we know the pitfalls there (trying to have players released from clubs).

“And probably we are going to try to have‚ coinciding with Cosafa‚ another squad on the road.

“Those will not be the most senior players‚ I’m guessing. Then you’ve got the World Cup and then you’ve got the qualifiers that will be on top of you.

“So it was important that we could get as many of the senior players as we wanted. And now we are choosing to try and prioritise a bit of development to try and broaden and strengthen the squad and the pool.

“What I want out of this is that we get some positive signs‚ both from the players who you think are leaders and from the ones who you think are contenders.”

Baxter was encouraged by the performances of his debutants against Angola – Bidvest Wits right-back Reeve Frosler‚ Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Motjeka Madisha and Lille striker Leboganga Mothiba.

The coach also singled out Al Ahly forward Phakamani Mahlambi for his ability to get behind the Angolan defence.

Baxter is likely to make changes against Zambia‚ penalties winners against Zimbabwe in their semifinal after a 2-2 full-time result‚ as he aims to give most of his squad a run out.

Percy Tau‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ and the promising midfielders Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United seem likely to be introduced.