Lorch eyes regular call-ups to Bafana

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has set his sights on cementing his place in the national team with Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to resume later this year.

Lorch, 24, is currently in the Bafana Bafana camp for the four-nations tournament under way in Zambia, where Bafana played Angola yesterday in the first match.

He has been one of the outstanding players in a Pirates side that has been transformed this season and are just one point adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have 43 points. He has scored three goals in the last four matches, including in Pirates' 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium last weekend. Pirates have now registered four league wins in a row for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

"As the coach [Stuart Baxter] has given me a chance, I'll make sure that I play well," Lorch said of his ambitions of regular call-ups to the national team.

"But I'm not just there for myself, I'm also there for the team and that is very important."

Bucs coach Micho Sredojevic has on several occasions downplayed his side's chances for the title and Lorch also said Pirates were not looking for the league title.

"I know the fans want the league, but for us, like I said, we're trying to improve from last season."

The Buccaneers endured one of their worst seasons in the club's history when they finished 11th last term, outside the top eight for the first time in the PSL era.

Pirates' next league match is at home at Orlando Stadium when they host eighth-placed Bloemfontein Celtic on April 4.