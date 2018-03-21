Baroka FC caretaker-coach MacDonald Makhubedu is well on his way to sealing the head coaching job if he keeps getting positive results‚ the club’s CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ has said.

Mammila said that all employees at Baroka have their roles to play‚ and that the formula of Doctor Khumalo as a technical director overseeing the coaches is working.

There had been reports that‚ after Kgoloko Thobejane was suspended as head coach – and later fired – on February 10‚ Khumalo had turned down an offer for the position‚ which Mammila denied.

Makhubedu has been unbeaten in six games (three wins and three draws)‚ turning around a team who had won just three times in their previous 15 matches‚ losing seven.

“MacDonald is the one who will make us search for a coach.

"If he keeps on winning there is no reason for us to search for a coach‚” Mammila said.

“Why must we go and look for a coach when we’ve got a coach who is beating the best coaches?

“And he’s got a good back-up with Doctor and the short man‚ Matsemela (Thoka‚ Makhubedu’s assistant-coach) there.

"He has been with the team for quite some time – he understands football.

“That’s why he managed to change the MDC (reserve) team‚ who were very poor‚ and he took over and started winning.”

Mammila said Khumalo had never turned down the head coaching role.

“Doctor is doing his work as a technical director‚” he said.

“In Baroka we don’t swap positions like that. If I’m the CEO‚ I’m the CEO. I won’t ever be a team manager.

“The same applies to Doc – he’s doing well as a TD.”

Explaining Khumalo’s role‚ Mammila said: “Doctor is part of the team and he helps a lot. Remember Doctor is a professional instructor.

“So you look at the team now‚ we’ve got the shape. Unlike those years that we just depended on running.

“Now we run‚ but we have got the shape too. You play six games and concede only two goals‚ and not against so-called easy teams – that tells you something.

“So we are happy with the progress of the team and we’re hoping for the best for the future.”