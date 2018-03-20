McCarthy lambasts visitors for 'gangster football'

Benni McCarthy accused Mozambican club Costa do Sol of playing "gangster football" but there was an element of the outlaw about the Cape Town City coach as well after his side embarrassingly crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

McCarthy dished out a slap to a member of the opposing bench and tried to take out his opposite number in the tunnel at half-time in a tempestuous match that was marked by fighting both on and off the field.

"It was more like a bloody Sunday league gangster game there," McCarthy said after a match the visitors won 2-1 on the away-goals rule.

"It ended up being really psychical and intimidating for the younger players.

"I've never been involved in a game where there were so many fights.

"The referee had no control over the game. I was more scared of losing some of my players for the rest of the season because of the tackles that were flying and him doing absolutely nothing."

McCarthy, who has also been fined for his criticism of PSL referees, added: "l'll take the PSL all day, everyday over playing in Africa."

City should have buried their opponents, who were not up to the same standard, under a goals avalanche but they allowed the visitors to stay in contention after failing to bury their chances at the Athlone Stadium.

Tshepo Gumede gave away a penalty for an unlucky handball after makeshift midfielder Kwanda Mngonyama had given away the ball.

Costa do Sol took the lead only for City to equalise until six minutes from time when the visitors scored from a corner to win the tie 2-1 on the away-goals rule.