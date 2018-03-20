South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday unanimously agreed to postpone the elective congress that was scheduled for 24 March to a date yet to be confirmed.

Following a meeting that was held on Tuesday‚ members agreed for a postponement it in order to address any issues that may impact the credibility of the congress that has been disputed by among others former PSL general manager and Fifa referee Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo.

In a statement‚ Safa said the NEC meeting resolved that postponing the elections would give the new Electoral Committee (EC) enough time to thrash out all compliance matters and finalise all matters pertaining to the elections.

“All regions who have not fully completed their electoral process must do so urgently and a congress should be called up urgently to notify members about the above resolutions. Individuals who take football cases to the courts of law must be reported to Fifa in line with the world football governing body and where appropriate‚ SAFA should recommend that such individuals receive worldwide bans as per Fifa statutes‚” read the Safa statement.

Another resolution that was taken was that Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana‚ who lost his case in the courts on Tuesday‚ should be banned for life and that Safa should start processes to recoup all money as a result of these court cases.

“The amounts run into millions of rands. Safa writes a full report for Fifa on the above recommendations and on the way forward with regards to the elections. The new date for the elections will be announced shortly.”