Rhulani Mokwena misses out on a Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has missed out on the opportunity to represent the nation.

This comes after the SA Football Association (Safa) failed to communicate with his club over the call up. He had been called up by Baxter for the four-nations tournament starting on Thursday in Zambia.

The hosts, SA, Zimbabwe and Angola will participate in the tournament.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter admitted this afternoon that there was a communication breakdown.

“Probably to start with is to mention the situation with Rhulani, the coach that we wanted to invite on to the camp,” Baxter said.

“As everybody knows this camp has been really, really compromised in terms of time for preparation... what that has done is make the line of communications also a little bit short,” he explained.

“It’s possible that protocol wasn’t followed 100%. So at this moment in time Rhulani is not going to take part in our camp. We understand the situation with Pirates and we just want to let everybody know that the intention was to bring in a young upcoming coach and give him that experience. That was a positive gesture and all parties will look to readdress that,” Baxter confirmed.

Pirates are yet to comment on the matter, but their chairman Irvin Khoza did indicate in a radio interview that Mokwena wasn’t going to be released because they were not informed of the call up.