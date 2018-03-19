Rayon coach says his team carries the hope of a nation

Rayon Sports coach Ivan Minnaert says his team carries the hopes of a nation as they aim to grow to be a top contender in African football.

The Rwandans can hold their heads up high after putting up a brave fight in their CAF Champions League preliminary round. They came out second best against Mamelodi Sundowns following a 2-0 loss.

Rayon will now compete in a playoff match for second place in the Confederation Cup.

"It won’t be easy in the playoffs but we need to be better. Not only do we want to make the Rayon fans happy but the Rwandan people as well," Minnaert said.

"We know Rayon has more or less 80% of the fans in the country."

The Belgian tactician took over at the club at the beginning of the season from Oliver Karekezi.

"I think we still have to improve a little bit. But it was been 18 days that I have been in charge of the team and we have made a complete change of the team. We just had the bad luck of having to play Sundowns."

The former Black Leopards coach has backed Pitso Mosimane's team to dominate in the tournament.

"Sundowns is always one of the favourites to go to the final. Together with Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Zamalek and Wydad Casablanca they can win."

Minnaert feels some of his players can do well in South African league.

"I think most of my players can play in the PSL. But they need the experience to grow. Football is also about a change of culture, and change of life...maybe half of them can play here."