Pirates shake-up paying dividends

Since Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic took the reins at Orlando Pirates at the start of the season, his decision to rebuild the team around new players like Justin Shonga and Musa Nyatama has paid some dividends as the Bucs are now in championship contention.

Mthokozisi Dube and Thembinkosi Lorch scored against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday to pull Pirates within one point of Absa Premiership pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Jabu Shongwe netted a consolation for Arrows (2-1).

And, in the midst of the senior players' struggle to reclaim their spots as regulars, Micho has reiterated that he selects players on merit.

He said senior players will be in contention, "when the time comes".

"Those players are extremely respected due to the fact that they have won trophies. There are certain criteria and standards and it is not important who starts but the jersey is what is important."

Lorch justified his first Bafana Bafana call-up by scoring his fourth goal of the season but Sredojevic feels his winger can still improve.

"I expect his call up to the national team to be an injection of motivation for him to work harder," he said.

Lorch and left-back Innocent Maela are the only Pirates players in the Bafana squad that will participate in the four nations Fifa tournament in Zambia this week.

SA will face Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Thursday and Zimbabwe is the fourth team in the tourney.