Egyptian striker Amr Gamal leaves Bidvest Wits to join Finland‘s HJK Helsinki

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed the departure of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal to join HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Gamal had joined the defending Absa Premiership champions at the start of the season on loan from Al Ahly to become the first footballer from the North African nation to play in the PSL.

But after a positive start at the club that included winning the Telkom Knockout title, the 26-year-old fell out of favour.

“Gamal has gone to Finland, it did not work out [with us] that’s football. It was disappointing because I thought he would do well for us but it did not work out due to various football reasons,” Hunt said.

“I just felt that there are certain things that the game requires in different countries. It happens in football but there is no bad feeling.

“Things happen you know. He had never been out of his country. Foreign players do take a bit of time.”

Although Hunt denied it, there was a rumour that the pair had a serious fallout. Gamal had hoped his move to SA would boost his chances of earning a World Cup place with his national team.

The arrival of striker Lehlohonolo Majoro from Cape Town City in the January transfer window also limited his game time.

Hunt was named the PSL Coach of the Month while Majoro clinched the Player of the Month for February. Wits have climbed from the bottom of the table to 10th with seven wins, eight losses and eight draws.

On the league title race the former SuperSport United coach said: “I still feel Sundowns have a very good squad. They certainly have the knowhow because you have to take each game individually.”