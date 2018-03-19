Draws follow Steve Komphela's regime

Another match, another draw for Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

A share of the spoils is now officially his most favourable result since joining Chiefs nearly three years ago.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with AmaZulu at FNB Stadium meant Amakhosi have now drawn 36 of the 84 Absa Premiership games under Komphela.

This season have a staggering 12 draws - that's half of the games they have played.

Chippa United, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City are the three other teams to have drawn as many matches. For Chiefs, though, more is expected considering the stature of the club. As Komphela once put it, "to whom much is given, much is expected".

Compared to the aforementioned draw specialists, Chiefs have arguably better quality.

Some have argued that the way Chiefs set up - with three centre-backs and two wingbacks - is defensive. They also have Willard Katsande and Wiseman Meyiwa doing the dirty work in central midfield.

Unlike in the previous two seasons, Chiefs are also finding it hard to score, having found the net a palty 20 times .

Komphela argued that they have missed their chances especially in matches they drew and not necessarily that they parked the bus.

"We are not defensive, but we defend very well. There's a notion that if you are conceding the least number of goals, you are too defensive," he said.

Since Chiefs have dropped so many points, it now appears to be mission impossible in their bid for league honours. They are seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.