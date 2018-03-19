AmaZulu ready to do battle to the bitter end

AmaZulu are going to put up a big fight for their PSL status, so says head coach Cavin Johnson.

It's been only eight months since the league approved Usuthu's acquisition of

Thanda Royal Zulu's top-flight status.

The KwaZulu-Natal side earned a point in their weekend clash against Kaizer Chiefs to move to 28 points.

"We are happy with where we are right now and we are happy that we are showing signs that we can win a few more games in the last six," Johnson reflected.

"We've been in situations where we had 11 players on the pitch and you expect at least nine to be on top of their game all the time, but there have been games where four or five of them would be in second gear all the way, and that causes problems and you lose games," he said.

The 58-year-old has urged his side to treat their last six matches as finals and try to

secure a top-eight spot.

"We keep on pushing, we are in a funny league and I haven't been in a league this way before. One win and you get to eighth or seventh. You lose and you are right down at the bottom again. We are going to push as hard as we can to make sure that every game we play from now on is a cup

final. I think everybody else is in the same boat," he added.

AmaZulu's remaining matches: Ajax Cape Town [Home], Bloemfontein Celtic [Away], Orlando Pirates [H], Platinum Stars [A], Bidvest Wits [A] and Cape Town City [H].