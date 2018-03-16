Percy Tau in the league of his own

Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau admits that they are forced to constantly watch their back in the title race as Orlando Pirates look to narrow the gap to one point.

Sundowns are on the summit of the Premiership with 43 points, while the Buccaneers are trailing with 39 points.

The stakes in the league race are intensifying as Pirates could reduce the deficit to a single point when they face Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

With Pirates having been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in midweek by Cape Town City, their only focus now will be the league.

The Brazilians, on the other hand, do not have a league match due to their CAF Champions League obligations. They will square-off against Rayon Sports in the preliminary second leg on Sunday (7pm).

"It's not just Pirates [who are putting pressure on us]. They are playing a league game and we are not, so we will feel them," Tau expressed.

Tau has been in exceptional form for the Brazilians, which has led to him being touted as the frontrunner for the PSL Footballer of the Season Award, come May.

The Bafana Bafana ace has remained unfazed with all the hype as he attempts to steer Sundowns to silverware.

"I focus so much on the now that I don't think about what will happen tomorrow.

"I feel I have done well. There has been progress. I am still 23 and there is still so much football to play," he said.

The attacker from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga feels they will overcome Rwanda's league champions at Loftus Versveld.

"It's a tournament that got me to play in the Club World Cup. We are used to Champions League and playing games that are on the edge.

"We have prepared very well for the game and I am confident we will do well. Playing at home, we need to score... but we need to defend as well."