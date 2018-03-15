Soccer

Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto travelled to South African on Wednesday for the second leg of their African Champions League second round tie with BidVest Wits‚ but they are sweating over the fitness of one of their stalwart players.

Angola national team goalkeeper Neblu is a major doubt for the weekend after being injured in a 3-1 Girobola victory over Kabuscorp on Sunday‚ the first league win of the season for the Luanda club.

Primeiro are hopeful he could still make the game in Johannesburg.

But at the moment he is a major doubt ahead of the crunch tie that sees the Angolans lead 1-0 from the first leg thanks to a goal by Gerson.

"We are aware of the qualities of BidVest Wits‚ they proved to be a great team in the last game‚” Primeiro assistant coach Ivo Traça told reporters.

“It showed that they know how to play and they created many difficulties for us.

“But our only objective is to get into the group stages."

The victor in this tie will advance to the 16-team pool stages of the Champions League‚ while the loser will drop into the play-off round in the African Confederation Cup where they will battle for a place in the group phase of that competition.

Primeiro have an excellent record against South African teams in continental club matches having won four of their previous games.

They beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 home and away in the group stages of the Champions League in 1997‚ before defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in Luanda in the same competition in 2003.

Sundowns gained revenge with victory by the same scoreline at home in the return leg‚ before going on to win the shoot-out 9-8.

