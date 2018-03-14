Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named eight South African-based players in his squad for the four nations tournament also involving Bafana Bafana later this month.

Chidzambwa has also opted to include three overseas-based players who have not been selected by the Warriors before‚ hoping to grow his talent pool with the African Nations Cup qualifiers in mind.

Injury has ruled out former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows star Kuda Mahachi and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Khama Billiat‚ which will be a big blow to the team’s attacking threat.

South African-based goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs) and George Chigova (Polokwane City) have been included‚ along with Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe‚ and midfielders Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka FC)‚ Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu) and Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates).

Strikers Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) and Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu) are the other players involved from the Absa Premiership.

There is also space for another former Chiefs striker‚ Brian Amidu‚ who is now based in Egypt with Entag El Harby.

Chidzambwa has also called on three players based in the United Kingdom‚ who he will get a first look at – defenders Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) and Cliff Moyo (Halifax)‚ and midfielder Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids).

Chicksen‚ born in England to a Zimbabwean father and Chinese mother‚ is a left-back who until recently was on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion before they won their place in the English Premier League.

Bulawayo-born Moyo has spent all his career in non-league football in England‚ while Mudimu is in his first season in the Welsh Premier League and has six goals in 23 appearances for the team.

Zimbabwe play Zambia in their four nations semifinal in Ndola on March 22‚ after which they will play either Bafana Bafana or Angola three days later depending on results.