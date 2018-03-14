New Orlando Pirates signing Augustine Mulenga and his compatriot Justin Shonga have both been called up by Zambia to their squad for the four-nations tournament in Ndola next week.

They are joined in the squad by Salulani Phiri from Polokwane City and wide player Rodrick Kabwe‚ who is at struggling Ajax Cape Town.

Hosts Zambia play Zimbabwe in the first semifinal of the tournament at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium‚ followed by Angola against South Africa in the second game on Thursday‚ March 22‚ as the four heavyweights of the region look to use the FIFA international week to refocus their sides after World Cup qualification failure.

As was the case with South Africa‚ who named a fresh-look squad yesterday‚ Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has chopped aging players‚ leaving out Kennedy Mweene of Mamelodi Sundowns after a stellar 11-year career with the national team and the TP Mazembe skipper Rainford Kalaba.

Nyirenda also named four players based in Europe‚ including Patson Daka‚ who was named the best young player in Africa for 2017.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)‚ Moses Mapulanga (Nkana)‚ Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

Defenders: Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)‚ Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi)‚ Allan Kamwanga (Power Dynamos)‚ John Mwangeni (Nkana)‚ Ngosa Nsunzu (Buildcon)‚ Jimmy Nakena (Zanaco)‚ Solomon Sakala (Zesco United)‚ Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)‚ Bornwell Silengo‚ Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United)‚ Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Banda (Oostende‚ Belgium)‚ Lameck Banda (Zesco United)‚ Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos)‚ Misheck Chaila (Zesco United)‚ Cletus Chama (Lusaka Dynamos)‚ John Chin’andu (Zesco United)‚ Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes)‚ Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)‚ Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa)‚ Enock Mwepu (Liefering‚ Austria)‚ Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos)‚ Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City‚ South Africa)‚ Charles Zulu (Zanaco)

Strikers: Patson Daka (FC Salzburg‚ Austria)‚ Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes)‚ Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United)‚ Welcome Mulenga (Forest Rangers)‚ Chanda Mushili‚ Brian Mwila (both Buildcon)‚ Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos)‚ Martin Phiri (Zanaco)‚ Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow‚ Russia)‚ Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa).