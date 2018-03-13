Soccer

Rebuilding efforts begin for Bafana after failure to qualify for World Cup

By Marc Strydom - 13 March 2018 - 12:31
SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba celebrates scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 03, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. Modiba made it to Bafana Bafana head coach's list of the squad, announced on March 13 2018, to take part in the Four-Nations tournament to be hosted in Zambia next week.
SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba celebrates scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 03, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. Modiba made it to Bafana Bafana head coach's list of the squad, announced on March 13 2018, to take part in the Four-Nations tournament to be hosted in Zambia next week.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announced a squad that introduced a number of young players‚ combined with experience‚ for a four-nations friendly international tournament in Zambia in this month’s Fifa international date.

Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Brendon Petersen‚ Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela ‚ Maritzburg United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ and young strikers Lebogang Mothiba of Lille and Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs were among the youngsters introduced to the squad by Baxter.

He revealed that Bafana would also be inviting Pirates’ promising assistant-coach Rhulani Mokwena to be part of the camp.

“This is the only real senior event we have before‚ in a long time‚ six months‚ we take on the Afcon challenge again‚” Baxter said.

“With this event we wanted two things.

"One‚ to assemble the more experienced players.

"And two‚ to look at and give experience to some of the younger players.”

The tournament‚ at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ will also include the hosts‚ Angola and Zimbabwe.

South Africa kick off against Angola on Thursday‚ March 22.

Their second match is on Sunday‚ March 25.

The tournament is one of the last opportunities for preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers‚ where Bafana resume their campaign at home against Libya ion early September.

Tournament schedule:
Thursday‚ March 22: Zambia v Zimbabwe (1pm)‚ South Africa v Angola

Sunday‚ March 25: Loser Match 1 v Loser Match 2‚ Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2

BAFANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers:

Itumeleng Khune‚ Darren Keet‚ Brendon Petersen

Defenders: Reeve Frosler‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Buhle Mkwanazi‚ Innocent Maela‚ Sifiso Hlanti

Midfielders:

Dean Furman‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Maphosa Modiba‚ Sibusio Vilakazi‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Themba Zwane

Strikers:

Percy Tau‚ Lebogang Mothiba‚ Bryce Moon

READ MORE:

Shy Lorch says he's not good enough for Bafana

Thembinkosi Lorch concedes that he has yet to reach the form that would justify a Bafana Bafana call-up.
Sport
8 hours ago

COMMENT: Why Bafana coach Stuart Baxter may have missed a trick

Stuart Baxter this week sensibly courted a media who‚ after last year’s World Cup failure‚ had become varying degrees of hostile‚ the way journalists ...
Sport
5 days ago

Baxter to name Bafana squad for four-nations tournament in Zambia

South Africa will play Angola on Thursday‚ March 22 and then either Zambia or Zimbabwe three days later in their two matches at the four-nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter prepared to lose his job over his views

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is willing to lose his job for saying it‚ but South African football as a whole needs “gardening of its ...
Sport
6 days ago

Bafana coach Baxter borrows page from EFF's playbook and talks 'radical transformation'

There needs to be an emphasis on youth in players selected for Bafana Bafana in 2018‚ national coach Stuart Baxter said as part of a “radical ...
Sport
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X