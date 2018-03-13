Mthembu back at his best at FS Stars

Prior to joining Free State Stars after being discarded by Kaizer Chiefs at the start of this season, many had written Siphelele Mthembu off.

But the striker has since silenced his naysayers.

Mthembu has been very influential for third-placed Stars this season. He has scored five goals in 20 matches across all competitions this term, boosting the club's ambitions to challenge for a double after reaching the last eight of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

During his three years at Chiefs, he scored only two goals in 43 appearances. He said he's also surprised by his blistering form at the Bethlehem-based side.

"I am also surprised that I have managed to get my form back. I was not in good shape [when I joined Stars]. I spent most of the time [at Chiefs] not playing. As much as I am shocked to find my best form this fast, I believe knowing what I want is the reason I am doing well."

Mthembu said winning Ke Yona lies in their own hands.

"The important thing is for us to believe we can win this cup. The coach has instilled that sense of self-belief among ourselves and it has helped us a lot. We want to go all the way and win it," he said.