Versatile players shine, like gold

The key players in football are those unsung heroes who can proficiently operate in two or more positions across the pitch.

The Absa Premiership has seen multiple players validating their utility by shining out of their natural positions, notes Sihle Ndebele

Thapelo Morena (Sundowns)

Sundowns signed Morena, 24, from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016 as a speedy winger.

Morena has established himself as one of the best right backs in the league, thanks to his great ball-passing ability and clean tackles. He has played 17 league matches, all as a fullback in the league this term.

Abel Mabaso (Chippa United)

Mabaso is a natural defender but this season he has only played as a defensive midfielder.

With three league goals and one assists in 21 league outings so far, the versatile Durban-born 26-year-old has validated his reputation as one of the most complete players this season. His ability to read play and intercept passes makes him well suited to a number of positions.

Tercious Malepe (Ajax Cape Town)

On loan from Orlando Pirates, Malepe has been one of the standout performers at the struggling Cape side.

Malepe, 21, is primarily recognised as a centre back but this season he has been playing in the middle of the park, scoring one goal and bagging one assist in Ajax's 14 league games. Only a few players of a similar age can match Malepe in the versatility department.

Joseph Molangoane (Kaizer Chiefs)

The diminutive attacking midfielder was deployed at right back at Chiefs while the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko were out injured for the better part of the first round of the league.

While playing as a fullback, Molangoane, 29, bagged three man-of-the-match accolades.

The lad from Alexandra is most effective roaming around the midfield and forward areas, using his intelligence to create spaces even without the ball at his feet.