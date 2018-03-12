Soccer

Siwela moves close to being chosen to run the line at the FIFA World Cup

By Mark Gleeson - 12 March 2018 - 17:32
Zakhele Siwela during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 31 January 2018.
Zakhele Siwela during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 31 January 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Zakhele Siwela will depart for Dubai this weekend to undergo his penultimate series of tests as he moves closer to being chosen to run the line at the World Cup.

The Soweto linesman will be away in the United Arab Emirates from March 17-24 for an intensive workout‚ full medical examinations and practical and theoretical course.

This is being conducted for assistant referee only.

Should he come through he will be one stage away from being named on the panel for the month-long finals in Russia in June.

A final selection course is scheduled for either Dubai or Doha in April after which FIFA will announce the officials for the tournament from June 14-July 15

The 35-year-old Siwela forms part of a partnership with central referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia and first assistant Jerson dos Santos from Angola.

Siwela came close to being on the panel for the 2014 finals in Brazil but deemed to be too young when the final selection was made.

If he does reach Russia‚ he will be the sixth South African to officiate at a World Cup finals tournament.

Jerome Damon and Enock Molefe were on the panel for the 2010 finals while Achmat Sallie ran the line in the 1998 final in Paris when France beat Brazil.

The other two South Africans to officiate at a World Cup were Ian McLeod and Ari Soldatos‚ also in France in 1998.

READ MORE:

Pirates and SuperSport's protests against Ndoro's fielding to be heard next week

Two of multiple ongoing cases at the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee regarding Ajax Cape Town fielding striker Tendai Ndoro will be ...
Sport
4 days ago

PSL asks Mosimane and De Sa to explain recent comments about match officials

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has written a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars counterpart Roger De Sa asking them ...
Sport
6 days ago

Chippa's Teboho Moloi follows Tinkler onto coaches' scrapheap

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has unsurprisingly followed SuperSport United’s Eric Tinkler onto the Premier Soccer League coaches’ scrapheap‚ ...
Sport
9 days ago

Cape Town soccer boss incensed after World Cup trophy tour event is taken to a cricket venue

Incensed South African Football Association (Safa) Cape Town president Bennett Bailey says he will boycott the Mother City’s leg of the Soccer World ...
Sport
11 days ago

Sam Meyiwa confident Bheki Cele will catch Senzo's killer

He's back and he wants the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa to be cracked immediately.
News
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X