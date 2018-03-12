Soccer

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids hails his players' fighting spirit

By Sazi Hadebe - 12 March 2018 - 09:56
Deolin Mekoa of Martizburg United celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup football match against Royal Eagles at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 11 March 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has praised his charges after they recovered from being a man down to beat National First Division neighbours Royal Eagles 2-1 to progress to the last 8 of the Nedbank Cup.

Davids' team has already reached the semi finals of the MTN8 this season and they are hoping to go all the way and win this competition.

“We will take it game by game but our ambition is to win something.

"The players deserve it with all the hard work we’ve put in throughout this season‚” said Davids.

The 36-year-old coach had praise for his players after their skipper Bevan Fransman was shown a red card on the stroke of half time.

“No disrespect to Royal Eagles but today it was men against boys.

"I know we’ve got the young men out there but today it was men against the boys.

“Even with 10 men we showed the strength in our thinking to still not panic while they had a man advantage.”

Maritzburg are now the only KZN team left in this competition and Davids will be hoping for a kind home draw on Thursday.

Davids team joined Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Baroka FC‚ Free States Stars‚ Ubuntu Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs in the last eight ahead of other two matches to complete the round midweek.

