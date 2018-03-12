Komphela cools cup expectations

The last thing Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela wants to do is put his team under pressure to win the Nedbank Cup.

If anything, Chiefs are taking it one step at a time after they reached the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Eric Mathoho and Leonardo Castro were on target for the hosts.

Alan Robertson pulled one back for the visitors.

Despite the win over the National First Division (NFD) side, Komphela is treading carefully ahead of Thursday's draw for the last eight.

"I'm not going to think too aggressively. I'll just appreciate the fact that we went through this match and it's part of our responsibility and obligation to try to get to the semifinals, final and where possible, God willing, you win it," Komphela said.

"Honestly speaking, I'm not going to put myself under so much mental pressure," he said.

"So we are relaxed and taking it one step at a time. We are at work here."

Komphela was pleased with the combination of Castro and Bernard Parker up front.

Elsewhere, Baroka also secured their place in the last eight with a 2-0 win over Steenberg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Rhulani Sidumo and Tebogo Sodi were on target.

Bakgaga coach McDonald Makhubedu said any team would fancy their chances from the last eight and they were no exception.

"Now it's a stage where everyone sees the light at the end of the tunnel," Makhubedu said after their win.

Free State Stars have also joined the last eight draw after beating Chippa United 2-1 at Goble Park Stadium on Saturday.

Paulus Masehe opened the scoring for Ea Lla Koto and Linda Mntambo levelled for the Chilli Boys, only for Bangali Keita to score late to send Stars through.