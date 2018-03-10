Free State Stars leave it late to down Chippa United

Bangali Keita scored the winner three minutes from the end as Free State Stars edged Chippa United 2-1 in their Nedbank Cup last-16 matchup at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday.

With the game seemingly headed for extra-time, Rooi Mahamutsa’s long throw fell to centreback Keita who slotted past goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.

Chippa edged a dull first half in which the visitors had two shots on goal by Thabo Rakhale.

Inside the opening minute of a far more lively second half, Stars took the lead when Sinethemba Jantjies’s corner found Paulus Masehe unmarked in the area, who directed a header in at the top-left corner.

Chippa equalised in soft fashion in the 57th minute when substitute Linda Mntambo’s free-kick snaked through the wall and left goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni wrong-footed.

Keita’s 88th-minute goal put Stars into the quarterfinals.

* In another last-16 match on Saturday afternoon Baroka FC beat ABC Motsepe League outfit Steenberg United 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Rhulani Sidumo and substitute Tebogo Sodi scored Baroka’s goals.