Free State Stars leave it late to down Chippa United

By MARC STRYDOM - 10 March 2018 - 18:03
Free State Stars celebrating their goal during the 2018 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between Free State Stars and Chippa United at Goble Park, Free State on 10 March 2018.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bangali Keita scored the winner three minutes from the end as Free State Stars edged Chippa United 2-1 in their Nedbank Cup last-16 matchup at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday.

With the game seemingly headed for extra-time, Rooi Mahamutsa’s long throw fell to centreback Keita who slotted past goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.

Chippa edged a dull first half in which the visitors had two shots on goal by Thabo Rakhale.

Inside the opening minute of a far more lively second half, Stars took the lead when Sinethemba Jantjies’s corner found Paulus Masehe unmarked in the area, who directed a header in at the top-left corner.

Chippa equalised in soft fashion in the 57th minute when substitute Linda Mntambo’s free-kick snaked through the wall and left goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni wrong-footed.

Keita’s 88th-minute goal put Stars into the quarterfinals.

* In another last-16 match on Saturday afternoon Baroka FC beat ABC Motsepe League outfit Steenberg United 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Rhulani Sidumo and substitute Tebogo Sodi scored Baroka’s goals.

