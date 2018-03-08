Komphela: Maybe I’m abnormal

It’s been almost three seasons for Kaizer Chiefs without a trophy, but head coach Steve Komphela said he feels no pressure.

Chiefs are still reeling from their 3-1 defeat to archrivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last weekend, which was a huge setback for them in the race for the league title.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Durban where they face Stellenbosch in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday [20:15], Komphela said he’s focused on the job at hand.

“My man I’m wired differently, honestly. Sometimes I get shocked by myself,” Komphela reacted to a question about whether he’s feeling the heat.

“You know, the only time I feel the pressure is when you ask the question, because your focus has to be different; the focus has to be completely different. Maybe I have to be a case study; maybe go out there, conduct some research, find out and put me on a scan, look at my brain and check how’s this guy functioning. Maybe I might be abnormal, who knows,” he continued.

“Maybe I’m something that belongs to a dustbin that doesn’t feel anything. Honestly, I don’t know and I’m saying this with the utmost respect and humility and I don’t fake it. If it had been fake, you can’t fake it so many times [in] three years under such pressure, then you must be the master of fake," he said in reference to his time at Naturena.

“I’m genuine and maybe understanding where I am. If you are at Chiefs and you can’t stand this, you won’t last,” Komphela added.