Chippa boss wants Teboho Moloi back at club

Barely a week after sacking Teboho Moloi, Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi says he's considering deploying Moloi to a different position within the club - that's if the axed coach is keen.

It has become the norm for coaches to go and come back at the Chilli Boys, having witnessed the trend with Roger Sikhakhane, Dan Malesela and now Vladislav Heric, who has begun his second stint as Moloi's successor.

"Teboho is a very good guy and he's my friend. I would like to deploy him to other roles within the club. I am planning to table that offer to him. I have [already] hinted to him that if he wants . he can come back any time,'' Mpengesi told Sowetan yesterday.

"Unlike other coaches who we fired and went to talk bad about us in the media, Teboho is different. I would really like to keep my healthy relationship with him. The reason to part ways with him was more of a precautional measure. The results were not forthcoming.''

When asked if he would accept Chippa's offer, Moloi said: "If he's saying that, let's wait and see what's the offer. [But] it mustn't be a coaching role."

Moloi, who refused to disclose his contract details at the club, said he took his dismissal on the chin because Mpengesi was a "good guy".

"I don't hold anything against him. At the end of the day he had to make a decision. Maybe he's been in that situation before, that's why he pressed the panic button."

Chippa are 11th on the standings on 27 points, three points off the relegation zone.

Mpengesi is positive that Heric is the right man to steer the Eastern Cape outfit away from troubled waters. "We did not give him any mandate except that he must save the team.

"He is the same man who promoted us in 2014 and I trust that he will help us to move away from relegation zone. We do not want to pressurise him,'' he said.