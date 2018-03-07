Soccer

Wits go down by a solitary goal in Angola

By Mark Gleeson - 07 March 2018 - 19:33
Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt during 2017 Telkom Knockout game between Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC at Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium in Gauteng Johannesburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Bidvest Wits went down to a single goal in Luanda on Wednesday and will need to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg if they are to forge a first-ever place in the African Champions League at the expense of Angola’s Primeiro Agosto.

Striker Geraldo scored 12 minutes from the end of the first leg of their second round tie to give the hosts a slender margin in the tie.

The Angolan international striker, who previously played club football in Brazil and Portugal, slipped the ball under the Wits goalkeeper Kyle Peters in the 78th minute.

Wits are looking to advance to the last 16 and into the money-spinning group matches at the expense of the Luanda army club and with home advantage in the return leg on March 17 are still well placed.

The club has had a notorious record for fielding second string sides in previous editions of African club competitions but, despite putting third choice goalkeeper Peters in the starting line-up, had a strong team on the field at the November 11 Stadium on the outskirts of the Angolan capital.

Peters made several good stops to restrict the home side but Wits had their chances too, notably for Eleazar Rodgers in the second half.

If Wits win the return leg at Bidvest Stadium on March 17, they will become the sixth South African club to compete in the group competition after Mamelodi Sundowns (four times), Orlando Pirates (three) and once for Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United and the now defunct Manning Rangers.

