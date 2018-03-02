Milutin Sredojevic has said that Orlando Pirates have at times trained with two goalkeepers to prepare for the prospect of trying to score past Kaizer Chiefs’ superhero keeper Itumeleng Khune.

Second-placed Pirates’ improved form in the second half of the season ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Bucs’ old enemy at FNB Stadium is due to improved dynamism going forward and finishing.

Asked what Pirates have done to achieve better finishing‚ Sredojevic said: “There are so many aspects. We experiment in training and in friendly matches.

“We do tactical experiments in friendlies. In training sessions we work on exactly what has been missed.

“When you repeat something several times it becomes automism (sic). So we are driving towards automism.

“Instead of thinking about missing so many chances we look at the mathematics to create as many as possible so that in percentage the conversion ratio is much better.

“We have used so many training aspects that I will not reveal. They stay on our training field.

“How to score in the smallest goal‚ the biggest goals with two goalkeepers in training‚ in order to be able to be successful against one of the three best goalkeepers in Africa‚ Itumeleng Khune.

“I have challenged my players that if we are really so good in the second round of the season in scoring‚ let us try to continue that conversion ratio against the best defence.

“Against‚ not a defensive‚ but a really top-class defending team that has conceded just 12 goals‚ this is a challenge for us attacking-wise.

“And we need to find a formula for that.”

Pirates have lost one game in eight in the PSL‚ winning six of those to sit four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.