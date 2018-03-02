Fit again Laffor wants to help Sundowns win the league

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Anthony Laffor has recovered from the injury that has disrupted his 2017-18 campaign and has said he wants to help the Brazilians in the final push for the league title.

Sundowns take on AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday evening hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the pile to seven points.

“Like all the players‚ I want to play every game but sometimes there is nothing one can do especially when injuries happen.” Laffor said.

“I have been supporting the guys who are playing from the stands and I am happy that they have done extremely well.

“The few days I have been back training with the guys‚ I have seen that they are happy to see me back.

“I am thankful that I am back and kicking the ball again and I will grab the opportunity if the coach decides to play me against AmaZulu.”

The Liberian international said Sundowns are faced with a must win situation against Usuthu.

“The most important thing for us is not to think much about our Caf Champions League match against Rayon Sports in Kigali next Wednesday but to focus on AmaZulu because we have to win on Friday‚” he said as the Brazilians readied for the trip to KwaZulu-Natal.

A win for Sundowns will put pressure on second and third-placed Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs‚ who take each other on in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We are not concentrating on what others are doing but on AmaZulu‚ who are going to be tough at home as they look to end the season inside the top eight‚” Laffor said.

“They beat us 2-1 in the first round and they are once again going to be tough to beat. We must go there and carry out the instructions from our coaches and make sure that we get the result.”

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson is expecting a tough battle from the Brazilians‚ who have gone five matches without tasting defeat in the league.

“Sundowns are a quality team and that’s why we have to bring our A game with and make sure that we keep applying pressure for the full 90 minutes. We have to stick to our gameplan if we are to beat them‚” he said.

“We want to make King Zwelithini Stadium a fortress and we are still building. It will be no different against Sundowns.

“We have to be mindful of Sundowns because they are a quality team – the best team in Africa at the moment.”

PSL this weekend

Friday:

AmaZulu v Mamelodi Sundowns (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 6pm)

Bidvest Wits v Baroka FC (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8pm)

Cape Town City FC v Chippa United (Athlone Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs (FNB Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

SuperSport United v Maritzburg United (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 6pm)

Platinum Stars v Free State Stars (Royal Bafokeng Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Bloemfontein Celtic v Ajax Cape Town (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Polokwane City v Lamontville Golden Arrows (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)