Kaizer Chiefs will host National First Division (NFD) side Stellenbosch FC in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 10.

The PSL released the dates‚ venues and kick off times for the tournament on Wednesday and according to the fixture list Orlando Pirates will face Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on March 14 in one of the highlights of the round.

The first match take place on Friday 9 with rejuvenated AmaZulu going head-to-head with surprise packages Ubuntu Cape Town at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Two-time semi-finalists Baroka FC welcome ABC Motsepe side Steenburg United to Polokwane in the following day while Free State Stars and Chippa United lock horns in an all-PSL clash at the Goble Park Stadium at 3.30pm.

On Saturday night Chiefs take on Stellenbosch FC in what will be the second successive meeting between the two sides in this tournament following Amakhosi’s 3-0 win in the last 32 stage last season.

The show spills over to Sunday where Royal Eagles and Maritzburg United clash at Princess Magogo Stadium in the KZN derby while Bloemfontein Celtic and Richards Bay United will do battle at Dr Molemela Stadium at 3.30pm.

The following Tuesday‚ EC Bees hit the road to the capital city for a tough clash against two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns while the last match of the round sees Cape Town City and Pirates taking on each other on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Full Fixtures list:

Friday‚ 9 March: AmaZulu v Ubuntu Cape Town (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday‚ 10 March: Baroka v Steenberg United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.3pm); Free State Stars v Chippa United (Goble Park Stadium‚ 3.30pm); Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch FC (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ 11 March: Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.15pm)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic v Richards Bay (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Tuesday‚ 13 March: Mamelodi Sundowns v EC Bees (Loftus Stadium‚ 7.30pm)

Wednesday‚ 14 March: Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates (Cape Town Stadium‚ 7.30pm)