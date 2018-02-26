Ronwen Williams happy to bolster SuperSport United

You would swear that SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been playing regular football this season, judging by the way he played in the 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

However, that was his first match in three months.

Williams, 26, missed 17 matches in all competitions since he was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

SuperSport kept five clean sheets in his absence.

"It's been tough, especially when I couldn't help the team when they were going through a bad patch," he said.

"For the first four weeks I couldn't do anything as I was just in a sling. But my partner, my son, the players and coaches were there encouraging me."

Williams made a few saves that kept Matsatsantsa in the Tshwane derby, but the best was arguably when he denied Motjeka Madisha, whose header early in the second half was destined for the net. Williams then had to avoid colliding with the upright.

"Yeah, actually I misread the ball. I wanted to go for the cross, but I had to readjust myself to prove to the coach that my arm has healed properly. The first thing the goalkeeper coach Andre [Arendse] said to me after the match was, 'You are ready and I don't have to ask you anymore'."

"It was playing on my mind that what if one of them hits a rocket - maybe Hlompho [Kekana] - and it goes to my right side? Would I be able to react quickly enough? I'm happy I did well," he added.

SuperSport should be encouraged by their recent results. In three league matches they've had a win and two draws.