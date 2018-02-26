Rhulani Mokwena ‘not on speaking terms’ with mentor Komphela

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has 'cut ties' with his good friend Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela – going as far as blocking him from his cellphone.

Mokwena has long standing relationship with Komphela from back when they were at Platinum Stars in 2009. Komphela promoted the young tactician from working with the junior team to assistant coach.

But all those good relations have been shelved ahead of the Soweto derby where Pirates will face Amakhosi on Saturday.

“I have blocked him from my phone. I am not getting calls or WhatsApp messages or whatever from the coach, we are not on speaking terms we are rivals until next week,” Mokwena said.

The former right hand man of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he owes much of his career to Komphela.

“I have got a very good relationship with the head coach at Chiefs. When you go through your apprenticeship as a coach, partnerships become extremely important.”

“When you are in the development working with juniors at under-19 level and a senior coach with a huge reputation who comes to you and says I like your training sessions and say you can add value in the senior team.

“You are star struck with all these big players and the guy always you freedom of expression. That goes a long way in giving confidence to say you can be part of the highest level in SA football.”