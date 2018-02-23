Castro asks for chance to play full match

Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro has made a plea to coach Steve Komphela to give him his first full 90 minutes on the field.

Since his arrival at Amakhosi last month, Castro is yet to play a full game.

The Colombian has made five appearances for Kaizer Chiefs - where he was used as a substitute in all games.

After limited game time at Mamelodi Sundowns in the first half of the season, Castro feels his fitness is back on track.

"I feel like I want to finish games because most opportunities happen in the last 10 minutes. If I do, I think I can score two or maybe three goals," Castro said.

"I say to myself Leo is back. I did not play for a long time at Sundowns and I felt like I lost my profile and confidence in my last months there.

"Now I feel better. I work every day to improve. My coach and teammates give me confidence to prove myself. I want to make the Kaizer Chiefs family proud."

He could bag his first full match against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

Ryan Moon has been in hot form for Chiefs, having scored in the last three matches in all competitions.

Castro says although he was reluctant at first to partner Moon in attack, he feels they combine well despite having similar striking attributes. "We are not fast players who can run behind defenders. But if you are doing well and in the right positions, then things can happen in the field."