Brockie not losing sleep over lack of goals for Sundowns

Forward Jeremy Brockie has come under increasing pressure to start scoring goals for Mamelodi Sundowns, but he’s not really losing sleep over it.

In his own words, he missed some good chances in the 1-1 draw against Free State Stars at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night.

The last time he scored was for former side SuperSport United against Bloemfontein Celtic in October, but has promised the Sundowns' faithfuls that he will find his scoring boots sooner rather than later.

“I’ve had a drought before and I think every striker goes through difficult periods in terms of hitting the back of the net,” Brockie reflects.

“And you just got to stay calm and composed. You can’t let it get to you, because if you do there’s no chance that it will come so I will just keep getting in the right areas and keep trying to hit the target. The supply I’m getting is very good and it won’t be too long,” he said.

The 30-year-old expressed his gratitude to the Sundowns fans, who cheered him on at Loftus and said that’s exactly what he needs to help him go through the rough patch.

“Special mention to the fans, because even though I had a couple of chances that I didn’t put in the back of the net, they cheered and supported me, I think. I thank them for that,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has advised the New Zealander to remain calm.

“The unfortunate part is what we can't control, because his intrinsic motivation and anxiety to make sure that he does what we know of him is beginning to creep in and making him to do things that are uncharacteristic of him,” Mngqithi chips in.

“But we are still very confident, he’s a very good player. We know the quality that he can give us and in this match alone (against Stars), he could have easily score three goals,” Mngqithi adds.

If reports are anything to go by, Sundowns paid SuperSport R12-million for Brockie's services in the January transfer window.