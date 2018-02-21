Mokwena helps plot new course for the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena is pleased with the progress the team has made after a disastrous last campaign.

Mokwena joined the Buccaneers before the start of this season to become Micho Sredojevic's right-hand man.

So much has improved this season after Pirates finished 11th last season. They are currently third on the standings and are also still in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

In fact, Pirates aren't far off challenging log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Kaizer Chiefs for league honours, with five points separating first and third. Mokwena, though, said their main focus has been on ensuring they turn things around this season.

"We don't challenge anybody [for the league]. The goal when the season started was to improve from last season," he insisted.

Sredojevic has hailed Mokwena's efforts and the man himself believes the technical team has made headway.

"We are working on a project and [it] entails a lot of elements from a technical perspective in terms of planting a game model that is synonymous with a big team and that's the focus that we have.

"Of course, being a part of Pirates, [building a team] can not be the only focus and while you are building a game model, the supporters want success and results," he admitted.

Pirates will face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday in their next league outing.