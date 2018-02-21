“I don’t know what to say about this kid. He’s just obsessed with local football‚ with the PSL‚ with the players‚ their culture‚ their singing‚ their language.

“He wants to be involved all the time. And I think that passion must have also come from the players‚ giving him the attention‚ giving him the time and the love.

“It got to a point where the players were actually‚ like‚ ‘Where’s Mateo‚ we’re waiting for him – we’re going to sing now’.

“And he also brings a calming affect. He’s a kid‚ and he’s pure.

“He does what he loves. He doesn’t want to miss a home game‚ even if it’s in midweek – he just suffers the next day at school.

“He knows the players‚ he knows the numbers. And not just City. He’s got favourites in every team.

“He loves ‘Shabba’ (Siphiwe Tshabalala)‚ he loves Steve Komphela. He talks to the coaches. He speaks to Eric (Tinkler‚ ex-City‚ now SuperSport coach) or Roger (De Sa‚ Platinum Stars coach).

“If you ask a seven-year-old (white) kid what team he supports he’ll say Chelsea or Man United‚ and won’t even know the players.

“Mateo watches every PSL game at home. What seven-year-old kid watches 90 minutes of football? And he just loves the PSL.”