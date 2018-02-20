Pitso talks of his admiration for Stars 'real deal' Eymael

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described Free State Stars counterpart Luc Eymael as the "real deal".

Downs will take on Ea Lla Koto in a clash of the title contenders at Loftus Versveld tomorrow (7.30pm).

Mosimane has applauded the Belgian tactician for leaving an indelible mark wherever he has coached in the PSL since his arrival in 2016. He has taken the unfancied Stars to within touching distance of top spot in the Absa Premiership after narrowly escaping relegation last season.

"Luc is a top coach. Everywhere he has been - at Polokwane City, Bloemfontein Celtic and now at Stars - he has left a legacy," Mosimane said. "If you look at the way Stars play, they are playing as a team. What is important for us is to pay respect to them but also win the game."

The Brazilians lead the Premiership race with 38 points after 20 games. The club from Free State is not far behind in fourth place with 32 points.

Sundowns cannot take the foot off the pedal during the home stretch. They were in a similar position last year, but relinquished the title to Bidvest Wits in the end.

With 10 games to go, Mosimane has taken precautionary measures to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

"Last year is a different story compared to now, but this year I can say we made sure we have enough personnel in the team," he said.

"It's not easy competing in all fronts. We are competing in the Nedbank Cup, the league and CAF, so which one do you prioritise? It's not easy but we have learned our lesson from last season."