Phala has a big job to do

It pains Thuso Phala to see Platinum Stars going through their struggles. But despite being sympathetic to their cause, the winger has a job to do for SuperSport United against Dikwena tonight at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (7.30pm).

"As a professional, I have to go out there to do the job for my team but everyone knows that Platinum Stars is the team that made me."

Dikwena is where Phala got a second chance in 2013 to revive his career after disappointing stints with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Phala was at the heart of the Stars team that won the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout while also finishing runner-up in the 2012/13 season.

Following his superb form in his second stint at the Rustenburg club, Matsatsantsa came calling.

SuperSport have been having problems of their own in the league since losing the CAF Confederation Cup final to TP Mazembe in November.

Despite their slight improvement in form, they are not out of the woods yet as they are 12th in the table.

The 31-year-old Phala says his focus is on helping his team gather momentum in the last 10 games this season.

"As a team, we still have some work to do to overcome the difficult stretch of matches. In the last month we have played a game every three months and that has not been easy."