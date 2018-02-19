Ngoma wary of FS Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Aubrey Ngoma feels Free State Stars have a tenacious group of players who are not in fourth place in the Absa Premiership by error.

Ea Lla Koto have been in inspiring form this season and it has propelled them to title contention with 10 games to go.

They have 32 points from 20 games - six points behind Sundowns - and they face the table-topping Brazilians at Loftus Versveld on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Ngoma has praised Stars, who have been punching above their weight under Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

"You can never underestimate what they have done this season. They are a team that is on form and we need to approach it with the right frame of mind," Ngoma said.

From a financial standpoint, the teams are polar opposites: Stars, a few years ago, was put on sale due to fiscal problems.

Ngoma was one of the players acquired by Sundowns last month. He, together with fellow marquee signings Jeremy Brockie, Siyabonga Zulu and Gaston Sirino, has been with the team for only three weeks.

"It's been a good start for me," said Ngoma. "It's good to be working with a coach [Pitso Mosimane] who has a winning mentality and wants to win every game that is played."